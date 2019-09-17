Armed robber raids Corby shop

A Corby shop was hit by a knifepoint robbery this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called after the petrifying incident at One Stop in Studfall Avenue at about 8.30am.

One Stop in Studfall Avenue. Credit: Google

A man entered the store brandishing two knives and stole cash from the till.

He then fled from the scene.

A police spokesman was unable to provide a description at this stage but said no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

The spokesman urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

One Stop has been contacted for comment.