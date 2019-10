Armed police are dealing with an incident on Corby's Danesholme estate.

Officers armed with guns are at an alleyway near Dresden Close, Herford Close and Copenhagen Road.

One eyewitness said they had been there since about 1.15pm today (Tuesday) and reported about five or six armed officers around Dresden Close.

Another reported seeing police force entry to a house.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.