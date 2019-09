A missing Kettering teenager has not been seen since Friday (September 27).

Police are appealing for anyone who sees Asha-May Needs, 18, to call 101.

When she was last seen she was wearing a cream jacket, beige trousers and trainers.

She is described as white and 5ft 7in tall.

Anyone who knows where Asha is, or has seen her recently, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.