Appeal to find missing Earls Barton 14-year-old

A teenage girl from Earls Barton has not been seen since earlier this week.

Courtney Howard, 14, was last seen at her home in the village on Tuesday (August 6).

She was wearing a grey Adidas hoodie, a green belly top, light blue jeans and black and grey Nike trainers.

Police are appealing for information to help find her.

A force spokesman said: "She is described as white, 5ft 2in, and has shoulder length black hair. She no longer has her nose and lip studs in.

"Officers are concerned for Courtney’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who knows where she is to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPW1/2484/19."