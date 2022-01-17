Appeal to find missing Corby 12-year-old

Missing Emils.

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy who has not been seen since last night (Sunday).

The boy, named by officers as Emils, was last seen in the area of Kingswood Estate in Corby at 9pm.

A police spokesman said: "He is described as about 4ft 6in, of a slim build with short dark hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a black Adidas top with white stripes down the sleeves."

Police have released an image of Emils wearing Brooke Weston Academy uniform as part of their appeal.