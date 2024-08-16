Appeal for Wellingborough shoplifter Aimee Cuthbert wanted by police in connection with 30 thefts
Officers say they would like to speak to Aimee Cuthbert in connection with a spate of retail crime in Wellingborough and East Northants.
A photo has been circulated of Cuthbert, 32, of Market Street, to help with their search.
Northamptonshire Police said: “More than 30 thefts from shops have occurred since July 15 this year, and officers are keen to trace 32-year-old Cuthbert, who they believe may have information which could assist with their investigation.”
On July 22, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, Cuthbert admitted nine counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough in April, May, and June. She was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a 12-month exclusion and electronic monitoring period preventing her from attending Castlefields retail park in Wellingborough.
Anyone who has seen Cuthbert or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111