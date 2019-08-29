Appeal for on-the-run Corby man accused of Conservative Club burglaries

A man from Corby who didn't turn up to court to face burglary charges is wanted by police.

Robert Mould, of Westminster Walk, Corby failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court last Friday and has now been on the run for nearly a week.

Mould, 45, was due in court to face charges of burgling the Con Club in Cottingham Road, Corby, on September 14 and again on October 19, 2018.

He is also accused burgling a shed at the rear of the club on September 14.

Mould was also to face charges of stealing a Yamaha motorcycle on October 19 and of riding it in Medlicott Close on the Saxon Way Industrial Estate without insurance.

The town was hit by an unprecedented string of pub and club burglaries during the latter months of 2018 with despairing pub bosses begging police officers to catch the perpetrators.

Stephen Hill, 32, was convicted of one of those smash and grab burglaries when he appeared at crown court earlier this year. He was jailed for 32 months.

Anyone with information on Mould's whereabouts should call police on 101.