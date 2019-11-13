Appeal to find missing Kettering man

Duncan Booker is missing.

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Duncan Booker, 43, who was last seen in the town.

He is white, 6ft, bald and wears glasses.

At the time he went missing Duncan was wearing a dark green jacket with a fur hood, grey/blue t-shirt with ‘The Who’ written on it, blue jeans and grey trainers.