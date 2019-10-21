Appeal after Wellingborough hit-and-run

A man drove off after hitting a pedestrian with his van in a Wellingborough car park.

A woman and her friend were walking through the Morrisons car park off Oxford Street between 12.15pm and 12.25pm on Thursday (October 17) when she was struck.

A silver Ford Transit van that had no glass in its wing mirrors passed and struck her and then reversed.

The woman was almost knocked over and needed medical attention for her injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

The man driving the van failed to stop to check on the victim or provide details. He shouted an apology before driving off with his female passenger.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.