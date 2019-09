Police have appealed for witnesses after a fatal crash in Wellingborough yesterday (Saturday).

The incident took place on the A509 between the Redhill Grange roundabout and the Great Harrowden turn just before 3pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The collision involved a blue BMW estate, red Ducati Multistrada motorbike and a grey Ford Focus.

No further information was available at this stage.

Witnesses should call the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615.