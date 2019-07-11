Another load of sheep have been butchered with carcasses left behind in Northamptonshire

More than 20 lambs were butchered with their carcasses left behind in Northamptonshire - just days after a similar sheep attack nearby.

Sometime between 8am on Tuesday (July 9) and 8am the next day, 21 lambs were illegally killed in a field off the Nobottle Road near Whilton, Daventry.

On Twitter, Sergeant Sam Dobbs described the incident as 'gruesome' and said his team and the farmer are 'sickened', adding that it is being linked to a similar attack near Crick.

At least 12 sheep were killed and illegally butchered in a field off the A428 between Crick and West Haddon sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Sgt Dobbs added that they have briefed the farmer and Althorp House's head gamekeeper on the need for vigilance.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage or anyone who has any information that may assist.

Police 'in the middle of nowhere' after the latest sheep attack near Whilton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Twitter

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.