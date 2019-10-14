Anne Sacoolas' diplomatic immunity 'no longer pertinent', Foreign Office letter says

A diplomat's wife suspected of killing Harry Dunn in a car crash does not have diplomatic immunity after absconding to the United States of America, the Foreign Office has said in a letter.

Harry Dunn, of Charlton, near Brackley, died in hospital earlier this year after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, on August 27. He was 19.

But a scandal erupted after it was revealed a suspect in the case Anne Sacoolas - the wife of an American diplomat who was staying at RAF Croughton at the time - left the UK and flew back to the USA after claiming diplomatic immunity.

After days of controversy surrounding the case, a letter which has been widely reported in the press from Dominic Raab to Harry's family, seen by the BBC on Saturday, has suggested that her return to the USA is reportedly rendered her diplomatic immunity status irrelevant.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in the letter: "The question remains when such immunity comes to an end, regardless of any waiver. We have looked at this very carefully, as I wanted to be confident in the position before conveying it to you.

"The UK government’s position is that immunity, and therefore any question of waiver, is no longer relevant in Mrs Sacoolas’ case, because she has returned home.

"The US have now informed us that they too consider that immunity is no longer pertinent.

"In these circumstances, Harry’s case is now a matter for Northants police and the CPS to take forward. ‘That of course is done entirely independently, and it would not be right for me to comment any further."

The Foreign Office today said to the Chronicle & Echo: "We have looked at the issue of immunity very carefully, as we wanted to be completely sure of our position before this was conveyed to the families."

Talking to the BBC yesterday (Sunday) Harry's mum Charlotte Charles said: "The letter from the FCO was amazing.

"We felt like we've really got a breakthrough. We finally had confirmed that the immunity we didn't think she had has been confirmed that she doesn't have it.

"Certainly since she went back to the USA."

Superintendent Sarah Johnson of Northamptonshire Police said: “Our investigation into the death of Harry Dunn continues at pace and in light of this latest development, we are liaising closely with both the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the International Crime Coordination Centre as to our next steps.

“Northamptonshire Police remains absolutely committed to getting Harry and his family justice and we are doing everything on our side to ensure that a full and thorough investigation, with the assistance of all parties involved, takes place, in order for this to be achieved.”