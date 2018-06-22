‘Acid’ attack causes damage to car in Wellingborough

A Mini Cooper will cost £1,500 to fix after what he believes was acid was sprayed over it while it was parked outside a Wellingborough house.

The owner of the car was in his house when the attack happened yesterday (Thursday).

The rear windscreen of the car has been damaged by the corrosive substance NNL-180622-121932005

The paintwork has peeled off and the rear windscreen has been irreparably damaged by the substance.

Owner Stephen Priest, who lives in Burns Drive, said: “I might have been in the garden which is why I didn’t hear anything.

“It’s ruined the rear windscreen and the paint has all peeled off

“I’ve had a garage look at it and they say that it’s going to cost about £1,500, maybe more, to fix it.

Some of the damage to the roof of the Mini Cooper in Burns Road, Wellingborough NNL-180622-121911005

“I’m just hoping it’s vandals because if that’s the damage it can do to a car, imagine what damage it could do to a person’s face.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called about the incident at about 8.30am today. It happened between 2pm yesterday and 8am today, when the unknown offender/s have thrown an unknown liquid over the roof of the car which caused the paint to erode. We would appeal for witnesses or anyone with info to call either 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”