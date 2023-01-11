A Northampton man who failed to appear at court is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Said Ramazani aged 47, of Northampton failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 17 last year, after being charged with the possession of a controlled Class B drug on May 22, 2022.

Anyone who has seen Ramazani or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000030573.