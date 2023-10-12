38-year-old with links to Northamptonshire wanted after breaching licence for affray conviction

News you can trust since 1897
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Oct 2023
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
A 38-year-old man is wanted after breaching licensing condition put in place following an affray conviction.

Richard Tonner has links to the county and is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licensing conditions after being convicted for an offence of affray in June this year.

Anyone who has seen Tonner or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting incident number: 23000559597.