38-year-old with links to Northamptonshire wanted after breaching licence for affray conviction
He was convicted of affray in June
A 38-year-old man is wanted after breaching licensing condition put in place following an affray conviction.
Richard Tonner has links to the county and is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licensing conditions after being convicted for an offence of affray in June this year.
Anyone who has seen Tonner or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting incident number: 23000559597.