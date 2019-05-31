£1,000 reward for information about Corby’s Most Wanted Man

Crimestoppers are offering £1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Corby’s most wanted man Shaun Alexander.

Northamptonshire Police have issued a repeated appeal for information that could help them find Alexander, who is wanted for failing to attend Northampton Crown Court over the breach of a suspended sentence.

The 36-year-old of Selby Walk, is on the run and should not be approached.

This afternoon, the independent charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of Alexander.

To qualify for the reward, please pass your information onto Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their non-traceable anonymous online form: here. The reward is only available to people contacting crimestoppers directly.

