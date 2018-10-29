£1,000 reward for help tracing man wanted in connection with Kettering murder

Officers are renewing an appeal and promoting a Crimestoppers’ reward for any help in tracing the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with the murder of Tairu Jallow in Kettering.

Mustafa Lowe, 22, is believed to be living in or visiting the Jewellery Quarter and Erdington areas of Birmingham.

Mustafa Lowe

Police want to speak to him about the murder of Tairu Jallow, 29, who died at a property in Havelock Street, Kettering, on January 14.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information passed to the charity that leads to an arrest and charge.

They can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Only information given to the independent charity will qualify for a reward.

Mustafa is also known as Tapha Lowe or ‘T’ boy.