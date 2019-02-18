Crash involving three vehicles forces lane closures on M1 in Northamptonshire

There are long delays being reported on the M1 approaching Northampton today (Monday) following a crash.

Just after midday Highways England confirmed there had been a collision involving three vehicles on the southbound stretch between junction 17 (Dunchurch) and junction 16 (Northampton).

Two lanes are currently closed.

Just before 1pm @HighwaysEMIDS said: "Emergency services are now on scene. Recovery have managed to remove some vehicles, however some are still in situ."

Traffic is queueing back for several miles.

UPDATE: The scene is now clear and all vehicles are out of live lane and all lanes are reopened. Congestion still remains in the area.