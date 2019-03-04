Crash between Finedon and Burton Latimer leaves man seriously injured

A man was left with serious injuries after a crash on the A6 on Friday (March 1).

Emergency services were called to the A6 between Finedon and Burton Latimer just after 4pm, leaving long tailbacks in the area.

This morning police said a black motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black car.

The male motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.”