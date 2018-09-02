Craig David and Rita Ora Northampton gig picture special

Northampton’s County Ground was bouncing last night after performances from two of the UK’s biggest artists.

Craig David - who has sold 15 million albums worldwide - was joined by special guest Rita Ora.

Rita Ora equalled the Official Chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist.

They were also joined by earlier peformances from singer songwriter Samantha Harvey and contemporary R&B soloist Bobii Lewis.

Photographer David Jackson was there to capture all the action.

