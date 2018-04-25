Craft shop among new stores opening in new terrace at Rushden Lakes

A well-known craft shop is among the stores set to open in the new retail terrace being built at Rushden Lakes.

Terrace D is taking shape on the right as you drive into the multi-million pound retail and leisure development which opened last summer.

Terrace D at Rushden Lakes

The retailers who will be taking up residence there have been revealed in documents submitted for a discharge of conditions from the original planning permission granted for this section of the scheme.

They are AJ Cycles, Cotsworld Outdoors, Decathlon, Wren Living and Hobbycraft, which already has a large store in Northampton.

Wren Kitchens will be the main anchor tenant and they are currently recruiting for staff.

The job specification says: “We’ll be opening a new showroom in Rushden in summer 2018, so we are looking for amazing customer facing sales consultants to work with our customers and create the kitchens of their dreams.

“You’ll join us now, so that we can provide you with all of the necessary training and you’ll start your role in an existing showroom to ensure that you are an expert kitchen designer and ready in time for the showroom’s grand opening.”

Projex Building Solutions, which oversaw the initial 500,000 sq ft phase one development from inception to completion, says works are well under way on the new terrace and the units are due to be handed over to the tenants to fit out in June.

This application for a discharge of planning conditions will be considered by East Northants Council.

Once all phases of the scheme are completed, Rushden Lakes will be home to more than 40 retail units, 18 restaurants, five leisure providers, a 14-screen cinema, a boathouse and The Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre.