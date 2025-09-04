Who's been sentenced featuring
Alan Kenrick
Shire Road, Corby, Age 52.
On 16/08/25 at Corby, assaulted a man by beating him; used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. To complete 3 months of alcohol rehab and 25 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation of £100, costs of £85.
Zbigniew Berner
Southbrook, Corby. Age 58.
On 15/06/24 at Corby, without reasonable excuse messaged a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Northampton family court on 11/12/23.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £769, costs of £85 and a £308 surcharge.
Toni King
Gloucester Gate, Broughton, Milton Keynes. Age 48.
On 20/12/23 at HMP Five Wells, brought, threw or otherwise conveyed cannabis into his majesty's prison.
Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay a £187 surcharge.
Ronnie Mac-Grant
Stamford Road, Kettering. Age 18.
On 10/12/24 at Kettering, had with him, without good reason, a blade; stole a bag and coat; on 20/12/24 was in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Six months in a young offenders’ institution.
Tadsy Brannen
Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age 37.
On 21/01/25 at Wellingborough, without reasonable excuse, failed to do notify a new mobile phone, which was something that he was required to do by a sexual harm prevention order made by Aylesbury Crown Court on 21/06/16.
Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay a £26 surcharge.
Robert Vials
Greenbank Avenue, Kettering. Age 36.
Between 01/10/23 and 31/03/24 with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years. 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Five year restraining order made. Costs of £1,000 and a £154 surcharge.
Craig Hutchings
Rectory Road, Rushden. Age 43.
On 03/12/24 at Rushden, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 10 months. Indefinite restraining order made. Surcharge of £187.
Alex Tomblim
Bideford Square, Corby. Age 28.
On 22/04/25, drove a vehicle in Oakley Road without due care and attention in that he drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £440, driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Costs of £150 and a £176 surcharge.
Megan Baker
Adams Avenue, Northampton. Age 21.
On 10/03/25, without lawful authority or excuse, wilfully obstructed the free passage along the A14, Kettering.
Plea: Guilty. 30 weeks in prison.
Daniel Bulley
Garfield Street, Kettering. Age 44.
Between 28/03/25 and 03/03/25 without reasonable excuse deleted the internet history from his Samsung Galaxy mobile phone which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Nottingham Crown Court on 14/03/22 which was imposed for a period of five years; on 04/03/25 failed to make his mobile phone available for examination.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay a £114 surcharge.
Simon Reed
Merlin Road, Corby. Age 31.
On 21/07/25 at Northampton, without reasonable excuse, did not disclose an intimate relationship, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 22/02/23; failed to notify the police of a mobile phone in his possession; downloaded and used Snapchat; on 21/07/25, contacted people he had not been previously acquainted with, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 23/05/24.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 10 months.
Desmond Jones
Sandby Road, Corby. Age 70.
On 10/03/25 at Corby, possessed a mobile phone without informing the police which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Youth Court on 25/06/25; On 10/06/25 at Corby, failed to notify police of two mobile phones; failed to notify police of a dating site which he was using;
Plea: Guilty. 8 months in prison suspended for 12 months. 25 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £170.
James Smallman
No fixed abode, Kettering. Age 53.
On 11/04/25 at Wellington Street, Kettering, drove a black Seat Leon when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of cocaine in blood, namely 12 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 180 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for three years.
Philip Noton
Churchill Road, Earls Barton. Age 47.
On 03/08/25 at Northampton, had in his possession an amount of diamorphine and crack cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240, costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.