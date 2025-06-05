Who's been sentenced
Hamish West
Fitzhugh Rise, Wellingborough. Age 20.
On 11/04/23 at Wellingborough, had in his possession 30 wraps of cocaine with intent to supply it; on 11/04/23 at Eastfield Park Recreation Ground, Finedon had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and two wraps of diamorphine; on 18/04/23 at Osprey Lane, Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of crack cocaine with intent to supply it.
Plea: Guilty. Two years in prison suspended for 21 months. Six month electronically monitored curfew, 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay a £187 surcharge.
Myles Hannah
No fixed abode, Rushden. Age 28.
On 25/12/24 at Rushden assaulted two police officers acting in the exercise of their functions by beating them; on 24/12/24 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her; on 04/11/24 assaulted a woman by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including three months of alcohol treatment and six months of mental health treatment. To complete 10 rehabilitation activity days.
Metin Ibrahim
Southbrook Corby. Age 33.
On 04/03/25 at Pytchley Road, Kettering, drove a Black BMW X3 otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £250, costs of £85 and a £100 surcharge.
Jack Gardner
Pope Road, Wellingborough. Age 46.
On 06/05/25 at Midland Road had with him in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; was in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.150 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
John Hinchon
Queen Street, Rushden. Age 40.
On 15/06/24 at Rushden had with him in a public place a folding pocket knife; on 29/02/24 at Rushden stole 1 can of beer and 2 bottles of Sourz to the value of £27.97, belonging to Charlie’s Store; on 26/05/24 at Sainsbury’s, Rushden, stole household Items to the value of £62.85; on 17/06/24 and 28/11/24 and 01/08/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court; on 19/05/24 at Sainsbury’s, Rushden, stole meat products to the value of £35; on 10/03/24 at Rushden stole alcohol to the value of £29.07, belonging to Park Road Stores; on 27/05/24 at Sainsbury’s, Rushden, stole cheese, to the value of £75; on 10/03/24 at Rushden assaulted a man by beating him; on 22/04/24 at BP garage, Rushden, stole sausage rolls to the value of £5; on 29/04/24 at Co-op, Rushden, stole Red Bull, cheese and meat to the value of £60; on 03/05/24 at Rushden, stole meat to a value of £35 belonging to Sainsburys; on 06/03/24 at Rushden stole alcohol to the value of £27.97 belonging to Park Road Stores; on 22/05/24 at Rushden stole alcohol to the value of £105 belonging to Asda; on 11/08/24 at Asda, Rushden, stole alcohol to the value of £90.
Plea: Guilty. 38 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation of £345.28.
Cory Tailby
Gleneagles Close, Kettering. Age 26.
On 19/11/24 at Stamford Road, Kettering, drove a VW Golf when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 3.9 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £725, costs of £300 and a £290 surcharge.
Olujide Olusunde
Mason Close, Weldon. Age 47.
On 18/08/24 drove an Audi on the M1 Southbound J15 - J14 at a speed exceeding the variable speed limit of 40 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 66 miles per hour.
Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £500, costs of £400 and a £200 surcharge.
Kamen Buckle
Cecil Street, Rothwell. Age 25.
On 07/02/25 at Kettering caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog, by beating it.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £533. Costs of £85 and a £213 surcharge.
Ionit Lichi
Dolver Close, Corby. Age 44.
On 22/04/25 at Kettering when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £1,000, costs of £650 and a £400 surcharge.
Adrian Bennett
Stratfield Way, Kettering. Age 56.
On 26/04/25 at Kettering had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; drove a van after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including ten rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for two years. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Mark Skinner
Emerson Court, Barton Seagrave. Age 54.
On 30/01/25 at Wellingborough, being a relevant offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the sex offenders’ notification requirements in that he failed to notify a change of home address within 3 days.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.
Laura Rapley
Cadwell Close, Burton Latimer. Age 40.
On 19/05/24 at Kettering damaged a grey Audi RS3 and a grey BMW intending to destroy or damage such property; without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with her in York Road an offensive weapon, namely a hammer; assaulted a woman and a man by beating them.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £400 and a £114 surcharge.
Stuart Brookes
HMP Bedford. Age 30.
On 13/11/24 at Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for four weeks.