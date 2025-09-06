Wellingborough man jailed for serious domestic assaults

A violent man has been before the courts after admitting two serious domestic assaults as well as attempted robberies.

Anton Phillip Tinsdeall was at Northampton Crown Court last month after admitting a string of offences.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a woman in Irthlingborough as well as assaulting a police officer who came to arrest him.

But he denied intentional strangulation.

Anton Tinsdeall has been jailed. Image: NW / Northants Police

However, a jury convicted him after a trial and he was back in court to be sentenced on August 15.

He had also previously admitted attempts to rob two men in Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, in November last year.

The court was told that the assaults on the woman took place a week apart in January this year, with the assault on a police constable taking place on January 31.

Tinsdeall, 38, of Jackson’s Lane, Wellingborough, was sentenced to four years in prison. He was also given an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.