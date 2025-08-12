Court issues ‘jealous’ Corby man with order to prevent domestic abuse against female victim

A man accused of being violent toward a woman in Corby has been given a 28-day court order preventing him from going within 100 metres of her.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard how Jordan Deetlefs, who did not attend court, arrived at a Corby house where the claimant was staying on August 3 and allegedly told a third party: “Get her out here now or I’ll smash up your van."

The 33-year-old had reportedly previously turned up at addresses where she’d been and had headbutted her, causing bruises to the bridge of her nose.

Police solicitor Ayesha Kauser-Hussein told the court the pair had been in an on/off relationship for ten years. Police had previously recorded domestic incidents including one during which Deetlefs threatened to harm himself with a knife.

The complainant told police: “This (incident) scared me and I felt I didn’t know the man I’d been with for ten years. He’s done it several times now.

"I don’t trust him when he’s been drinking or on drugs. He’s capable of anything.”

The court heart how the complainant had said that Deetlefs, of no fixed abode, was ‘jealous’ and tried to control her by asking her who she was with and where she was, and ‘smashing’ into her property when he was angry.

Deetlefs has denied all of the allegations of violence against him.

Deetlefs was also before the court last month when magistrates issued a destruction order after he was convicted of owning an XL Bully.

He has previous convictions for ABH, common assault, criminal damage and knife possession.

The court granted the 28-day domestic violence protection order at the hearing on Thursday (August 7). Deetlefs is banned from going to an address in Corby where the victim is staying, from going within 100m of her, or attempting to contact her. He will also have to pay £480 in costs.

What is a domestic violence protection order?

A domestic violence protection order (DVPO) is a civil order that is brought in the magistrates’ court by police officers in order to protect an alleged victim while an investigation takes place, or where there is no other mechanism to protect the victim.

The imposition of an order does not amount to a criminal conviction and the burden of proof is much lower than that in a criminal case. Magistrates can only make a DVPO if they are satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that there has been a threat of violence towards the complainant, and that the making of a DVPO is necessary to protect them.