Courts will see six separate murder trials in first three months of 2019 over killings in Northamptonshire

The first three months of 2019 will see six separate murder trials in court over killings in Northamptonshire.

In 2018, nine murder investigations were launched in Northamptonshire, as well as unsolved hit and run case in Northampton that killed a 39-year-old man.

They also included the murder of Chris Matthews, who was stabbed to death while he slept by his flatmate Spencer Hobson in a fit of rage in Northampton.

Now, between January and March 2019, six of these murder cases will be brought to trial.

On January 2, Robert Fields, 22, from Brackley, will stand trial accused of murdering 23-year-old Augustus 'Gus' Davies, who was found stabbed to death in his home in Old Town, Brackley in June.

Fields will appear at Northampton Crown Court along with Simon Atherton, 42, and Amanda Butler, 39, both from Brackley, who are charged with seven counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and possessing cash gained from criminal activity, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Augustus 'Gus' Davies, 22.

It is understood to be the first murder case in Brackley in 18 years.

Then, on January 7, a 17-year-old boy will stand trial for the murder of Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, from Rothwell, who was stabbed to death in an incident in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May.

The 17-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty and cannot be named because of his age.

On January 14, the trial of Ryan Coleman, 22, of no fixed abode, will begin at Birmingham Crown Court following the death of a one-year-old Evelyn-Rose Muggleton as a result of a head injury.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17.

Evelyn-Rose was found unresponsive at a property in Regent Street, in Kettering, on April 26 and died three days later.

On February 4, Daniel Quinn, 28, from Wolverhampton, will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court charged with the murder of 34-year-old Daniel Fitzjohn.

He will appear along with, and Parminder Sanghera, 25, also from Wolverhampton, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Daniel Fitzjohn was found with stab wounds in Kingsley in June following an incident in Brookfield Road and Randall Road. He was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34.

Sean Doherty, 24, of Lincoln Way, Corby, will appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 18 charged with the murder of Thomas Gravestock.

Police and paramedics were called to an address close to Lincoln Way in Butterwick Walk, Corby in August where sadly, Thomas, aged 35, was found dead at the scene.

Mr Gravestock reportedly died of multiple injuries.

Finally, four men will appear in court on March 18 charged with the murder of 29-year-old Tairu Jallow, who was stabbed to death at his home in Havelock Street, Kettering, in January.

They are Clever Makande, 23, Kausa Ceesay, 23, and Ngange Sowe, 29, all from Birmingham, as well as Babacarr Slyva, 31, from Nottingham.

Meanwhile, two men have been charged with murder following the shooting of Joshua Bains, 28, who died on October 4. They are Jerome Smikle, 27, of St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, and 25-year-old Kayongo Shuleko, from Edmonton, north London.

Tairu Jallow, 29.

They are also charged with possession of firearms.

And today, the family of Shane Fox made a tearful public appeal for witnesses to come forward after the 26-year-old was stabbed to death in Nest Farm Crescent in Wellingborough's Hemmingwell estate in the early hours of December 1.

Thomas Gravestock, 35.