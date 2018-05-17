Couple’s eggciting find in motorhome near Corby

A couple have extended their stay at a campsite near Corby - after finding a bird and its eggs in their motorhome.

Jamie Walsh and his partner were due to leave New Lodge Farm Caravan and Campsite in Bulwick, about six miles from Corby, 10 days ago.

But when preparing for their departure Mr Walsh discovered he had an extra guest.

A pied wagtail had taken up residence in the battery compartment of the vehicle and laid five eggs.

All parties agreed that the vehicle needed to stay in situ until the young wagtails fledged and left their new home, a process which can take a month.

Jackie and Brian Creasey, who manage the site at New Lodge Farm, said: “The pied wagtail is a striking and rather sprightly black and white bird.

“They stand and frantically wag their tail up and will dash about in search of food.

“We are delighted that this wagtail decided to nest at New Lodge Farm to relax, recharge and refresh, our campsite ethos.”