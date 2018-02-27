County council hopes to raise money from on-street parking across Northants

The county council hopes to raise money from on-street parking in towns across Northamptonshire.

The emergency budget announced today shows that the authority hopes to not only double the amount of money it earns from parking in Northampton’s streets, but begin charging in the county’s other towns.

Currently, the county council is responsible for and make about £350,000 a year from on-street parking in Northampton.

But this does not extend to other Northamptonshire towns.

Now, the county council want to use Northampton’s on-street parking to generate up to £650,000 a year by increasing the hours during which people have to pay to park on streets, raising charges and introducing new parking charges where there isn’t already.

But introducing parking charges in other towns would need extensive talks and consultations with borough and district councils.

The council has also acknowledged the proposal “may not be achieved” if in-year budgets are not managed properly.

The budget report reads: “The potential to provide on-street car parking in towns other than Northampton would require extensive dialogue/consultation with borough and district councils.

“There is obviously a risk that this may not be achieved although clearly this would be an in-year budget monitoring action.”