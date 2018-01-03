County charity needs your help to keep delivering aid

A county-based charity which has delivered thousands of tonnes of aid to people in need is asking for your help so it can continue its essential work.

Refugee Relief was established 23 years ago and in that time has shipped 2,000 tonnes to areas such as the Balkans, Romania and Moldova.

However, Bob Parfitt, who established the charity in the mid 1990s, admits that times are now tough and he is appealing for help.

Mr Parfitt, from Rothwell, said: “I would like to thank everyone who supported up to and including 2017 – our 23rd year of successfully helping others who have more need than us.

“You have helped us help so many, we have shipped over 2,000 tonnes from Wellingborough. Our last truck went in December 2017 with over 16 tonnes of much needed aid to the Balkans, and our friends are at this moment delivering shoe boxes to Romania and Moldova.

“Now for the worst part. I am struggling for money, with our car boot sales finishing until the spring.

“This year my van also died, it was a faithful servant for over 15 years, travelling everywhere with me. I have to hire one when needed.

“Every little helps, as they say. Our running costs are £1,097 per month rent and the truck we sent to Croatia cost us £2,950.”

Anyone who can help is asked to send cheques, payable to Refugee Relief, to 32 Terry Smith Avenue, Rothwell, NN14 6FH. Alternatively, you can make direct payments using the account number

01277595 and sort code 30-96-09.