County charity celebrates after award recognition

Northamptonshire’s Teamwork Trust is among a handful of charities in the midlands to be awarded a silver accolade from the Investors in People scheme.

The Teamwork Trust is an award-winning charity and social enterprise scheme which supports adults with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities.

Although dozens of organisations have recently been presented with the Investors in People award, only four of these were charities.

John Bruce, the strategic director of Teamwork Trust, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, believes that being in this select group highlights how far the organisation has come.

He said: “The Investors in People scheme is widely recognised as the mark of high performance in business and people management, with a strict criteria and an in-depth process of assessment which involved key stakeholders, volunteers, staff and trustees across all our centres. We had to show that business systems encourage each individual to progress through learning and personal development.

“We achieved bronze status when we were last assessed in 2015, and were able to demonstrate very clear improvements so we are absolutely thrilled to have achieved silver this time. We are an organisation with a very firm commitment to developing people, and through our continuous development action plan, we are now aiming for gold.”

This Investors in People accolade comes hot on the heels of three awards for the Teamwork Trust, all presented in 2017.

For more information visit www.teamworktrust.co.uk.