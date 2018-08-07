County care home firm is backing Pride in Northamptonshire 2018

Do you know someone who makes their community a nicer place to live, or who always goes the extra mile to help others?

If so, then the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards are the perfect way to say thank you.

The awards were launched last week by the Daventry Express, Northamptonshire Telegraph, and the Northampton Chronicle & Echo.

B&M Care Homes are backing this year’s awards.

A spokesman for B&M said: “Step inside a B&M Care Home – and you’ll know you’ve made the right choice.

“For more than four decades, B&M Care has developed a 25 care home portfolio where choice, dignity and wellbeing are valued above all else. And none more so than in the company’s two Northamptonshire homes.

“Located in Northampton and Kettering, each have pioneered B&M Care’s person-centred ethos to deliver outstanding residential and dementia care.

“Both homes offer a personalised care plan that includes an activity-rich lifestyle programme, home-cooked meals – prepared on-site by the home’s chef – and an ongoing mission that looks beyond ‘the condition’ to instead focus on the person, their family and their life.

“B&M Care’s ongoing commitment to the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards reflects the company’s very own commitment to the community – all whilst celebrating people and their successes beyond the immediacy of its homes.

“With a focus on sharing knowledge and forging long-lasting relationships, the company prides itself on making a positive difference within each of its care home locations – something the Pride in Northamptonshire Awards has continued to successfully execute year-after-year.”

We are seeking nominations in the following categories: Inspire A Generation; Community Award; Service with a Smile; Volunteer of the Year; Nurse/Carer of the Year; Hard Work & Determination; Educator of the Year; Unsung Hero/Heroine; Young Achiever; Charity Champions; Courage & Kindness; Good Neighbour Award.

The presentations evening for the Northants Community Awards (Pride in Northamptonshire) will take place at Kettering Park Hotel on Thursday, September 20.

To nominate someone for an award, email the details to the organisers at roberta.stinson@jpress.co.uk.