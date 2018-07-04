County backs armed forces as 20 organisations sign up to covenant

Twenty Northamptonshire organisations, among them Kettering General Hospital, and Corby, Kettering, East Northamptonshire and Wellingborough councils, have pledged their support to the UK armed forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Representatives of public and third sector organisations came together on June 29 to sign the Covenant alongside representatives from each of the military Services.

Commander Martin Clegg signed on behalf of the Royal Navy, Lt Col John Hanson represented the Army and Wing Commander Mark Davis attended on behalf of the RAF.

The Armed Forces Covenant is based on two key principles: no member of the Armed Forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial service compared to any other citizen and that in some circumstances, special treatment may be appropriate for the injured or bereaved.

Organisations signing the Covenant at the Army Reserve Centre, in Clare Street, Northampton were: Northamptonshire County Council; Northampton Borough Council; East Northamptonshire District Council; Corby Borough Council; Kettering Borough Council; South Northamptonshire Council; Borough Council of Wellingborough; Daventry District Council; Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust; Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust; Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner; Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust; Nene Clinical Commissioning Group; Corby Clinical Commissioning Group; Northamptonshire Police; Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue; the Northamptonshire branch of the Royal British Legion; the local branch of SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity and the Northamptonshire office of the Department of Work and Pensions.

Additional support for the military in Northamptonshire came from Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce who signed the Armed Forces Covenant at their Headquarters on June 21.

By signing the Covenant, organisations publically declare their commitment to support military personnel past and present. The signing event was specifically organised ahead of Armed Forces Day, Saturday 30 June, a day designed for the public to recognise the work of the Armed Forces and to show support for the military and their families.

John Wilson, the Ministry of Defence’s Regional Engagement Director in the East Midlands organised the signing. He said: “Members of the Armed Forces often face challenges that are different to the rest of society; it is fantastic that organisations across Northamptonshire have today pledged to support members of the Armed Forces community including reservists, veterans, Cadet Force adult volunteers and military spouses.”

To find out more about the Armed Forces Covenant visit www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk.