Councillor honoured to lead East Northants authority again

The re-elected leader of East Northants Council (ENC) says he is honoured to be asked to lead the authority again.

Steven North was re-elected un-opposed as leader of ENC at the 46th annual meeting yesterday (Wednesday).

He is also leader of the ruling Conservative group and a member for Rushden Sartoris ward.

Cllr David Jenney was elected as deputy leader and pledged his support to Cllr North, to the council and to the district.

At the meeting, Cllr North said: “I am, once again, honoured to be asked to lead this council and remain as proud of our district as ever.

“This has been a big year for East Northamptonshire with the opening of Rushden Lakes and all the benefits it is bringing to the district now and for generations to come.

“This unique shopping and leisure experience is very exciting to see take shape and we can now see the cinema and further places to eat and relax under development.

“We continue to use New Homes Bonus funding to support our communities with over £1.5 million invested in 55 local projects.

“These projects make a real difference to people’s lives and we’re looking forward to see what applications come in for round six.

“We have also launched our new outreach service as part of our health and leisure contract.

“This involves getting out in the community to help us all get more active with some wonderful initiatives including health walks, badminton and a sheltered housing exercise program.

“Looking ahead, we’re in good financial shape and are ready for another year of delivering excellent services to our residents and businesses.

“Tresham Garden Village masterplan will be out this year and will deliver 1,500 new homes and many employment opportunities all in a wonderful setting.

“And we’re working on developing our much-loved outdoor spaces with the next phase of the Greenway cycling and walking route whilst Stanwick Lakes and Twywell Hills and Dales continue to grow and develop as places in which our residents and visitors love to spend time.

“The Ovo Energy Women’s Tour returns to the county in June with the start of stage two taking place at Rushden and we hope local support for this event will be high.

“We are all aware of the recent Best Value inspection of Northamptonshire County Council and consequently, the clear request from the Secretary of State regarding a re-structure of local government in the county.

“It is very clear we are expected to put forward a two unitary solution within very tight timescales and it’s almost certain this council along with all the other councils, including NCC will cease to exist within two years.

“We need to take forward all we have done and are doing into the future for the benefit of the residents of East Northamptonshire.

“None of this can be achieved without the hard work and dedication of staff and members working together, so thank you all, and thank you for your support.”