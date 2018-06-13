Council to consider creating more parking at Wellingborough theatre

Another level of parking could be created near a theatre to help make up for lost spaces in Wellingborough town centre.

The idea of an extra level of parking next to The Castle theatre has been put forward as Wellingborough Council looks at identifying alternative parking options if the sale of land for the High Street development goes ahead, which would result in the loss of hundreds of parking spaces.

It will be discussed by members of the council’s resources committee tonight (Wednesday).

A report prepared for the meeting states: “Since approval of the planning application by Keepmoat at the High Street, a review of options has been commissioned on the land which will be retained should members decide to approve the sale of land to Keepmoat.

“This includes the option for additional parking spaces.

“To provide additional car parking the following proposals are suggested for further investigation; both would need engineer’s reports, consultation with the Environment Agency, and have not yet been costed.

“Whilst still at the feasibility planning stages, it is estimated that these initiatives could create in the region of 150 additional spaces to enhance the offering at the theatre and to help supplement the reduced parking at the High Street.”

One suggestion is to create spaces on either side of Castle Way, some of which could be accessed via the multi-storey car park entrance and some which would be alongside the brook (dependent on Environment Agency advice).

The second idea is to increase the public car park next to the theatre, potentially by building an additional storey.

It comes at a time when people are concerned about losing parking spaces when the High Street/Jackson’s Lane development progresses.

It also comes as police have recommended that the temporary car park behind the Drill Hall is closed due to anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour.

Members of the council’s resources committee will be asked to recommend that they commission a detailed report on creating additional car parking spaces along Castle Way and within the public car park adjacent to the theatre at tonight’s meeting, starting at 7pm at Swanspool House.

The meeting will also see councillors considering a number of key sites in the town.

There are recommendations to dispose of the Croyland Road development site (the former swimming pool) for best consideration if planning permission can be obtained and to agree that no further work be progressed to convert Croyland Hall and Abbey into residential accommodation until it is no longer required as temporary accommodation by the council or other organisations.