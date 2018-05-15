Council seeking funding to improve Corby park

Several improvements could be made to a popular Corby park if a funding bid is successful.

Corby Council, in partnership with the Friends of West Glebe Park, is asking the community to help back the funding bid.

The council and Friends of West Glebe are currently seeking funding from WREN to make additions to the area including outdoor gym equipment, providing progressive strength and cardio fitness, an outdoor table tennis table and a family picnic area.

If successful in winning the FCC Community Action Fund bid, along with the installation of this equipment, residents would also benefit from sessions being held to show the people how to use the equipment.

Access to the new equipment would also be available 24 hours and free of charge.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “It is important that our local community has access to quality, free areas to enjoy with all of the family and these new improvements would make great additions to what is already a very popular and well-used green space in Corby.

“We hope that residents get behind the bid and help us get one step closer to being successful.”

To show support, members of the public can complete a short consultation record on the Corby Council website at https://my.corby.gov.uk/service/West_Glebe_Park_Proposed_Improvements

The deadline for comments is Thursday, May 31.