Council reminder about barbecues not being allowed in Rushden parks

A council has issued a reminder about barbecues not being allowed in any of its parks.

Rushden Town Council has issued the seasonal reminder as the hot weather continues.

The reminder says: “Please do not light barbecues in any of our parks.

“Under our byelaws we do not allow barbecues.

“It is particularly important during this dry period that this byelaw is adhered to.

“Thank you for your co-operation in this matter.”

For more information on the parks in Rushden, including Hall Park and Spencer Park, click here