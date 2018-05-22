Could you down a pound of haggis for Corby hospice?

How quickly could you ‘down a pound’ of haggis?

Or maybe you’d be a contender for eating the highest number of bowls of porridge in three minutes?

Anyone who fancies taking on one of these Scottish themed eating challenges can do so as Lakelands Hospice and Corby Radio launch the 40th birthday celebrations of The Grampian from midday until 5pm on Sunday, June 17.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Corby, said: “We have two fantastic Scottish themed food challenges as part of our #challenge518 campaign.

“How many bowls of porridge can you eat in three minutes?

“And how quickly can you ‘down a pound’ of haggis?

“To register, it is only £25 per person, per food challenge, and we then kindly request you raise a minimum of £50 sponsorship.”

Marina added that they are promising a fun-filled day for all the family including a bouncy castle, disco, barbecue, piper, Scottish themed stalls, raffle, highland dancers, sweet stall and party games.

The Grampian will also still be running its Sunday carvery on the day, which is Father’s Day.

Entry to the event is free and all proceeds will go to Lakelands Hospice and Corby Radio.

The Scottish themed eating challenges are part of the hospice’s #challenge518 fundraiser.

The fundraiser is taking place throughout June and people can host a one-off fundraiser or various events through the month, with fundraising packs available from the hospice and all funds raised helping the hospice’s nurses provide more nights of care.

To read more about #challenge518, click here

For more information or to register for either eating challenge on June 17, call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk