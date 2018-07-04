Could you be a dancing king or queen and help Cransley Hospice?

The hunt is on for Kettering’s kings and queens of the dancefloor to take part in a glitzy charity dance event later this year in aid of Cransley Hospice.

Strictly Kettering is taking place again this year on Friday, October 19, and will be held in the backdrop of the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The hunt is now on for Kettering’s King or Queen of the dancefloor!

“Do you know an enthusiastic and committed extrovert who loves to be in the limelight? Make sure you get them to sign up for this fantastic challenge!”

Cransley Hospice is looking for ten dancers who will be paired up with professional dance tutors from Debbie’s School of Dance at the official launch event on August 17.

The spokesman added: “Then follows ten-weeks of rehearsals, where the ‘celebrities’ will learn to shimmy their way through a ballroom dance, a Latin dance and a fabulous showdance to try and win over the judges on the final performance night!

“Dancers will also be tasked with some fun-filled fundraising for Cransley Hospice, with all of their fundraising efforts equating to additional points scores on the night.”

To nominate a friend or colleague, or for more information, email the fundraising team at Cransley Hospice at info@cransleyhospice.org.uk.

There are also sponsorship opportunities available for the event, allowing companies to secure a VIP box for the finale on October 19. Use the same contact details for information.

Ticket information will be released nearer to the event.