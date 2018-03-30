Could estate agents in Wellingborough soon be offering tattoos instead?

A unit which used to be an estate agents could soon be home to a tattoo studio.

An application for change of use from estate agents (A2) to tattoo studio (sui generis) has been submitted for 15, Silver Street in Wellingborough.

The application is also for no material change to the building on the corner of Silver Street and Oxford Street.

Documents submitted as part of the proposal say the type of machinery which may be installed on site include tattoing, microblading and laser tattoo removal.

Comments made by Wellingborough Council’s design and conservation officer about the application state: “With regard to the proposed use I have no conservation objections.

“It may be the case that new signage needs an application depending on the design.

“A preferred design would be in keeping with the original and intact shop front and signage fascia which is hidden behind a larger plastic sign.”

An online search for tattoo studios in the area showed four in and around Wellingborough town centre as well as more tattoo studios available in nearby towns including Finedon and Rushden.

For more details about the application, which will be considered by Wellingborough Council, search for WP/18/00150/FUL on the planning page of the authority’s website.