Cottingham school hoping new library will inspire a love of reading

Cottingham C of E Primary School has opened a brand new library to provide a relaxed, inviting environment for youngsters to sit, read and learn to love a book.

The new library was launched at a special event attended by school governors, PTFA members, teachers and children as well as several special guests.

Also at the event was children’s author Gareth Baker who treated the children to some storytelling after PTFA Chair Zoe Nursey had officially opened the library.

School headteacher Ashley Scott said: “We want to get a love of reading going in this school and the opening of the new library is a really positive step, providing a pleasant space for children to sit, read and enjoy their books.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped get the library up and running including the PTFA, children and local community who have raised £5,000 towards the library.

“We are also pleased to have received a donation of books from Corby Library and a £1,000 grant from Persimmon Homes.”

Cottingham C of E Primary is an academy school within the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET).

PDET CEO Duncan Mills, who attended the opening, said: “Reading is one of the keystones of learning and having a good library can encourage children to read for pleasure – a skill they can take with them through to adulthood.”

The school has a few places available for 2018 new starters and also in some of the other year groups.

For more information or to take a look around the school, contact school administrator Carolynn Southcombe on 01536 771391 or email admin@cottinghamprimary.co.uk.