Costa del Kettering? Popular seaside returns this month

A taste of the traditional seaside will return to Kettering later this month.

Kettering by the Sea and its giant Market Place sandpit opens from July 20 until August 18, from 10am to 4pm every day apart from Sundays.

A host of activities will be held across the four weeks with parking free in Kettering Council car parks on August 3, 10 and 17.

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community, leisure and youth, said: “There are so many free activities during Kettering by the Sea and it’s fantastic that we are able to offer such a full programme for all ages every summer.

“I hope that people will also make the most of the award-winning museum and art gallery and enjoy Kettering by the Sea in the sun this year.”

An Alice in the Garden tea party will be held to celebrate National Playday on August 1.

Events will be held in the Manor House Museum, Alfred East Art Gallery and the museum and gallery gardens from 12 noon until 3pm, where free face painting, create a Mad Hatter Hat craft activities and balloon modelling will be taking place.

Also returning to Kettering town centre this year, the Summer Sticker Trail will be in full swing throughout the month.

Children can grab their passports from the Alfred East Art Gallery or Manor House Museum and explore the map to find clues, claim their treat and be entered in a prize draw.

Summer playschemes around the Borough are free this year from July 23 to August 3 in Geddington, Broughton, Wilbarston, Burton Latimer, Rothwell, Desborough and Mawsley, showcasing The Three Little Pig show and Steve the Magician.

To see a full timetable of summer fun visit www.ThisisKettering.com/ByTheSea.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering by the Sea is a great, free family event and we hope that the sun will shine so that everyone can have a great time at Kettering by the Sea this year.

“The wide range of free activities taking place ensures that there’s something for everyone, so we look forward to seeing you on the Market Place this summer.”