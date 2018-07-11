Corey is flying high after the Women’s Tour came to Rushden

It might be a few weeks since Rushden hosted Stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour 2018, but the town is still spinning from the excitement of having world class sport on their doorstep.

One person who will never forget the day is Corey Barton from Higham Ferrers Junior School, who won a design a flag competition to celebrate the riders coming to Rushden.

Corey receiving his prize

Corey got to meet the riders, who were very impressed with his design, and had the important task of waving his flag to start the race.

He did it perfectly and sent the ladies on their way to Daventry.

To celebrate his achievement, East Northamptonshire Council and Rushden Town Council presented Corey with a framed copy of his flag, along with a selection of photos that show him proudly holding his winning design.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “Hosting the Women’s Tour is a wonderful moment the town will remember for a long time and having one of our young residents have such a pivotal role in starting the race is something Corey will never forget.

Corey with some of the riders and his flag

“The whole day was a perfect example of partnership working between East Northamptonshire Council, Rushden Town Council and local organisations and businesses.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make it happen.”

Cllr Sarah Peacock, leader of Rushden Town Council, added: “I want to give a special thank you to the people who lined the streets to welcome the riders to our town and cheered them on their way.

“It was a very proud moment for Rushden and it really couldn’t have gone any better.”

As an extra special gift, Corey also received an art set to encourage him to continue with his artistic skills.