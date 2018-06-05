Corey designs winning flag to start the Women’s Tour in Rushden next week

Corey Barton can’t wait to wave his flag to signal the start of Stage Two of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Rushden.

His design was one of more than 500 entries from 15 primary schools in the Rushden and Wellingborough school sports partnership area, and it came out on top despite tough competition.

Corey with other youngsters from Higham Ferrers Junior School who entered the competition

Joe Bailey, the healthy and active lifestyles officer for East Northants Council which ran the competition, admitted it was very hard to judge with so many good entries, many incorporating the theme of fitness and women’s cycling. Winner Corey, 11, from Higham Ferrers Junior School said: “I just thought I would try my best, but I didn’t think I would win.”

He will have the honour of starting the race on Thursday (June 14) and added: “I am really excited.”

There will be lots of build-up to the start of the race in Hall Park, Rushden, before some of the world’s best female cyclists set off at 10.30am.

And there will be lots going on afterwards with more than 550 youngsters from local schools taking part in activities at Hall Park.

Joe said: “We have got everything lined up for a nice fun day.”

Activities on the day will include a duathlon with running and cycling, as well as other fun and games.