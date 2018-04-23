Corby youngster takes national table tennis crown

A teenager from Corby took table tennis gold in the Butterfly School Individual Championships.

Sam Wilson, 17, was victorious in the under 19 boys event in Wolverhampton.

Wilson, who trains at Corby Smash TTC and is educated at Corby Town Football and Table Tennis Academy, went into the event as fifth seed.

But the defender tore apart the field before edging a nail-biting final to win the title.

He told Table Tennis England: “I go into every tournament gunning for it and thinking I can win.

“I’ve been battling a long time trying to get my consistency up and finally it happened.

“I beat four players above me and I lost to two of them last time I played them.

“It’s a really good feeling to have it all come together.”

Wilson had seen off other seeds in succession on his way to the final, defeating Israel Awolaja 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5) in the first round before ending the chances of Ethan Walsh 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-9) in the quarters.

His semi-final opponent was de facto top seed George Hazell, who he demolished 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-8).

And he held his nerve in a pulsating final against fourth seed Gaurav Aravind 3-2 (11-3, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9).