Corby youngster gets the chop and raises £1,300 for children’s charity!

A Corby youngster got the chop for charity when she donated 15 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Emily Davies, 7, has so-far raised £1,315 for the charity after being inspired by a schoolmate who is receiving treatment for cancer.

She had her long locks, which had never been cut apart from the occasional trim, chopped off at Top Spot Salon, in Corby, accompanied by her mum and dad, nan and auntie.

Emily’s mum Helen said: “Emily was really nervous beforehand but she loves her new hairdo, she keeps swishing it around!”

The Little Princess Trust makes wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

To sponsor Emily, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-davies101.