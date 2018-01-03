Corby workshops will help people of all ages take to the stage

A season of workshops gets under way at the Core at Corby Cube this January to give people of all ages an opportunity to explore comedy, drama, music, and more.

On Wednesdays, from January 17, there is an exciting opportunity to join the new group, Core Comedians, for young people aged from 12 to 16. Working with award-winning comedian Lucy Thompson participants will learn different techniques and develop an individual comedy style. They will showcase their work as part of the Mardi Gras showcase in March.

Core Actors, on Wednesdays from January 17, offers sessions for 12 to 18-year-olds to work with theatre professional Jenny Sheehan, using improvisation, scripts and different theatre styles to create a new performance to be shared at Mardi Gras in March.

Young people can also join free groups that are working towards Corby’s Emerge Festival in April. Core Emerge Ensemble invites 12 to 18-year-olds to learn new skills and devise an original piece of work. Emerge Young Voices is a small team of 11 to 24-year-olds that are helping to programme and plan the festival.

For more information about any of the workshops, contact 01536 470473 or visit www.thecorecorby.com.