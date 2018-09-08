Corby workplaces lead the way in mental health scheme

Corby Mind is hoping to roll out a successful mental health first aid scheme to more businesses in Corby.

The scheme is designed to train workplace first aiders in mental health to ensure that their colleagues have access to help should they need it.

Corby Mind is looking for a local company to pay for its charity workers to receive the internationally-recognised training so they can then go into the firm and deliver training to members of staff.

Their aim is to identify the early stages of mental health conditions, provide help, stop self-harm, provide signposting to professional help, aid recovery and break mental health problems.

The Corby organisation is self-funded and receives no money from the central Mind charity.

Mind needs to raise £2,790 to fund the training course.

Corby Mind fundraising officer Morgan Hay said: “We are looking for a local company that can fund our workers so that we can go on the training course, then go into their workplace and deliver training to as many members of their staff as possible.

“We can then use that training to go into other companies in Corby to train more people.

“The scheme has worked really well at RS Components and we know that there are many more workers in Corby who could benefit.”

RS Components has more than 2,000 employees on site and has trained 15 of their staff members in mental health first aid.

The company’s occupational health advisor Gladys Mazani said: “Mental health first aiders are not trained to be therapists or psychiatrists, but they can offer initial support through non-judgemental listening and guidance.

“The role of a mental health first aider in the workplace is to be a point of contact for an employee who is experiencing a mental health issue or emotional distress. This interaction could range from having an initial conversation through to supporting the person to get appropriate help. As well as in a crisis, mental health first aiders are valuable in providing early intervention help for someone who may be developing a mental health issue.”

NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group appointed Dr Nathan Spencer as Mental Health Lead for Northamptonshire last year. His remit was to implement a cross county plan and since being in post waiting times have improved for psychological therapies and recovery with 3,510 extra appointments last year.

Dr Nathan said: “As commissioners we are doing what we can to provide mental health services for the people of Corby, but we must but we all must work together to address this issue.

“The CCG wants to encourage as many employers in the town to follow RS Components’ lead. Embedding this training within the workplace community encourages people to talk more freely about mental health, reducing stigma and creating a more positive culture all round.”

The CCG is also urging people who may be facing mental health challenges to call the NHS Counselling Service self-referral on 0300 9991616 and to visit the Crisis Café.

The Sanctuary Crisis Café at 18 Argyle Street, Corby, is open three evenings a week (Thursdays 6pm to 10pm, Fridays and Saturdays 7pm to 11pm) and a Sunday late afternoon (3pm to 7pm).

If your company wants to get involved with Mind’s mental health first aid scheme, email morgan.hay@corbymind.org.uk