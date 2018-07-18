Corby woods awarded prestigious Green Flag

A Corby woodland has been awarded the prestigious Green Flag for the seventh time.

Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods is among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces has received the prestigious award, the mark of a quality park or green space.

Green Flag: Corby: Corby Borough Council with volunteers to raise the Green Flag for the 7th year running for Thoroughsale and Hazel Wood 'Tuesday, July 17th 2018 NNL-180717-194946009

Located in the heart of Corby, Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods is the UK’s largest ancient woodland and has been around since 800AD.

The woodland is managed on a day to day basis by the Corby Council and the Friends of Thoroughsale and Hazel Wood Group, which has a large number of local volunteers committed to raising the standard and protecting the woodland.

Chair of the Woodland Project, Cllr Peter McEwan, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award once again.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods to such a high standard.

“Not only are we celebrating the Green Flag status but we are also celebrating Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods also receiving the much coveted additional Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of the historic features.

“I think this is a real mark of how much we really do invest and value our woodland in Corby.”

The international award, now in its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The Green Flag Award is given to well-managed, high-quality green spaces that are accessible to the public.

Corby Council has been working closely with partners to transform Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods into a vibrant, safe attractive and well-managed green asset for its community to enjoy and to conserve its wildlife.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme, with more Green Flags awarded this year than last year.”

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to enjoy, and hope that next year, we award even more flags.”

Parking for the woods can be found at the Boating Lake complex in Cottingham Road.