Corby Woodland Project seeking volunteers

A project to help preserve Corby’s woodlands and green spaces is seeking volunteers.

The Woodland Project is looking for positive, friendly people aged 16 or over to help support a range of activities.

Corby is home to several ‘Friends Of’ groups who give up their time to help clean and preserve the borough’s beautiful woodlands and green spaces.

Corby Council say they are seeking volunteers to join Friends of Coronation Park, Friends of West Glebe, Friends of Hazel and Thoroughsale, Friends of Kingswood Local Nature Reserve (LNR) or Friends of East Carlton Park.

Volunteers for Friends Of groups will be expected to undertake conservation activities within their chosen areas, including litter picking, pruning back pathways and coppicing during the winter months.

The Friends Of groups meet regularly on dates and times which can be found at https://www.corby.gov.uk/sites/default/files/FOG%20booklet%202018.pdf

The council is also looking for help at Foxy’s Woodland Shop in East Carlton Country Park.

No experience is needed as full customer service training will be given in order for the volunteer to gain confidence in working for the shop.

Duties will include opening and closing the shop, along with cash handling duties should they feel comfortable in doing so.

A range of days and hours are available, especially at weekends and those interested must be able to get to and from East Carlton Park.

For further information, or to enquire about an application contact Corby Council’s woodland manager Rebecca Jenkins on 01536 464019.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “The Corby Woodland Project already has an array of extremely helpful volunteers and we are always looking to add to the team and ensure we are able to continue to keep the woodlands presentable and safe for visitors and also keep the Foxy Woodland Shop up and running.

“We simply would not be able to provide these services without the generous people of Corby who give up their time to help.

“There are of course lots of benefits to being a volunteer, especially within the great outdoors.

“Why not improve your mental and physical health by spending time in the fresh air, add to your social circle with likeminded people who care about Corby’s beautiful woodland and green spaces, and gain qualifications in areas from customer service to first aid?

“If you have some spare time and would like to get involved, please do get in touch.”