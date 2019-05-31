Corby woodland hit by Ash Dieback disease to get 400 new trees

A total of 400 new trees are being planted at Thoroughsale Wood in Corby as part of an international campaign to tackle climate change.

Home technology company SharkNinja is to plant 23,000 trees in the UK and abroad in a bid to make its UK base cardboard and carbon neutral, with Corby’s Thoroughsale Wood chosen as the site for its campaign launch.

400 trees have been planted.

To start the campaign, 20 staff from SharkNinja and environmental compliance organisation Valpak started planting 400 UK-native broad leaf trees at the Corby wood last Friday.

The company said the new trees are expected to have a positive impact on the environment and will support the rebuilding of the ecosystem, which has been hit by Ash Dieback disease.

Ash Dieback disease can have a devastating impact on ash trees, one of the most popular species in the country. It is caused by a fungus which kills a tree’s leaves, crown or outer edges, with the worst cases leading to the tree completely dying.

The new trees in Corby will provide homes for insects as well as wildlife ‘corridors’ for small animals and birds. The trees will also act as a physical filter, trapping dust and absorbing pollutants from the air, the firm said.

To achieve carbon neutrality for its UK offices, SharkNinja and its partners will be planting and preserving 23,000 trees to offset its cardboard production and carbon footprint.

Thoroughsale and the accompanying Hazel Woods in the centre of Corby form an area of ancient woodland and open ground, totalling nearly 77 hectares - or the equivalent of about 77 rugby pitches.

The woods used to lie at the centre of an extensive network of ancient semi-natural woodland which extended to the north and south to form Rockingham Forest.

Following the growth of Corby in the early and mid-20th century, the two woods are now largely isolated from other notable ecological features, such as Carlton Purlieus Wood to the south-west and Rockingham Wood to the north.

The woods are managed on a day-to-day basis by staff from Corby Borough Council and the Friends of Thoroughsale and Hazel Wood Group, which is made up of more than 30 volunteers.

SharkNinja calculated that offsetting the cardboard it uses to package around 827,000 vacuum cleaners and other home products it sells would require the plating of 14,447 trees.

However, it has decided to exceed that figure, instead planting 23,000 trees at different locations across the UK and in Peru, South America.

The company, which has UK offices in Wakefield, Yorkshire, and in London, worked with Carbon Footprint, members of the Quality Assurance Standard for carbon offsetting, to assess the amount of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) it produces.

To offset CO2e emissions it will be preserving 3,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest via a tree ‘buddying’ program which is audited by Verified Carbon Standard, the leading carbon-offsetting benchmark.

SharkNinja’s environmental lead Nina Jackson said: “We are committed to building an environmentally-conscious brand with sustainable practices.

“We are proud to launch our ‘SharkNinja Grows a Forest’ tree planting initiative, together with our retail partners, which will have a positive environmental impact throughout the UK.

“We aim to achieve carbon neutrality for our operations in the UK and are exceeding what is required to meet this objective.

“We are excited to be launching this project, the first of its kind for SharkNinja in this country.”